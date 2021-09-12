Unidentified terrorist killed in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation in the Thana Mandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.



"One terrorist has been killed in the operation in Thana Mandi area of Rajouri," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Earlier, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri after specific inputs.

Meanwhile, Police officer Arshid Ashraf, who was shot in Srinagar's Khanyar by a group of suspected terrorists, succumbed to his injuries in the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital. (ANI)

