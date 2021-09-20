Uniform specifications for fortified rice kernels procurement issued

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The government has, for the first time, issued uniform specifications for fortified rice kernels (FRK) for grade A and common rice in case of procurement of fortified rice stocks, wherein one per cent of FRK should be blended with normal rice, an official statement said on Monday.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Ministry, issued the uniform specifications for Central Pool procurement for the ensuing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, a Ministry statement said.

These specifications, as per standard practice, have been issued in respect of paddy, rice and other coarse grains, namely, jowar, bajra, maize, and Ragi. These specifications also include standards of rice for issue to states/UTs for distribution under TPDS and other welfare schemes based on the uniform specifications of rice for KMS 2020-21.

The state governments are requested to ensure that wide publicity of the Uniform Specifications is made among the farmers to ensure that they get due price for their produce and any rejection of the stocks is completely avoided.

All states/Union Territories and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have been advised that the procurement during KMS 2020-21 may be strictly in accordance with the uniform specifications, the release said.

--IANS

niv/vd