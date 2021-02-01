Union budget allocates over Rs 18,000 cr for external affairs ministry, Rs 7,149 cr for foreign aid

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, an allocation of Rs 18154.73 crore has been made for the Ministry of External Affairs for the financial year 2021-22, which includes aid of Rs 7148.95 crore for 20 countries.



According to the Budget statement, a budget of Rs 18154.73 crore has been allocated for MEA for the financial year 2021-22. This budget includes the aid of Rs 7635.15 crore to 20 countries, international training programmes and also art and cultural heritage projects.

The 20 countries to receive aid include Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar, Mongolia, Mauritius, Seychelles and some African and Eurasian countries.

Besides, funds have also been allotted for the development of the Chabahar port and disaster relief.

Meanwhile, Rs 4328.75 crores in the MEA budget will be spent on maintenance of aircraft of Air India for VVIP travel, Nalanda University, South Asian University, Demarcation of Boundaries, Celebration of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, Expenditure relating to Pilgrimages abroad, Grants to Institutions, Training, Actual Recoveries, Special Diplomatic Expenditure, International Cooperation, Loss by exchange.

The expenditure of Rs 5857.69 crore out of the MEA budget will be spent on the establishment which includes secretariat, embassies and missions, passport, emigration and other expenditure of the Ministry.

A total of 333.14 crore is also kept for Grants-in-aid-Salaries and Grants-in aid-General for Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and Society for Research and Information System for Non-Aligned, Other Developing Countries (RIS) and India Centre for Migration. (ANI)

