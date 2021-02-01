'Union Budget emphasises on strengthening all sectors'

Farmers across the country will be benefited with the increase of 10 per cent excise duty on cotton. The Modi government at the Centre is doing crop procurement work on MSP at a rapid pace, due to which farmers were paid Rs 75,060 crore in 2020-21, he added while addressing a press conference here.

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) BJP state president Satish Poonia on Monday said that the Union Budget touches all aspects of development and clearly displays the underlying spirit of public welfare.

The government's special focus on infrastructure development in the budget will increase employment opportunities.AWith the new scrap policy, the auto sector will strengthen and it shall also help in controlling pollution.

A revolutionary step has been taken in the field of education with an allocation of Rs. 35,219 crore in the budget.

Starting 100 new Sainik Schools and the post matric scholarship scheme for 4 crore scheduled caste students is yet another ambitious step, he said adding that the decision to open 750 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal and inaccessible areas is again a congratulatory step.

Dr. Poonia said that the Modi government has set a budget of 35,000 crore for the Covid vaccine. Hundreds of countries are also benefiting from two indigenous vaccines developed by the scientists of our country.

A provision of Rs 15,700 crore has been made for MSME sector which will provide a big support to small and micro industries and about 11 crore personnel associated with it, he added

State chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma and state media in-charge Vimal Katiyar were present in the press conference along with Poonia.

--IANS

arc/ash