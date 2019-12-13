Union Budget for next fiscal year to be presented on Feb 1: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Union Budget for next fiscal is likely to be presented on February 1, despite it being a Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.



"At this moment, I can say that tradition will continue," Joshi told the media here.



He was responding to a query about the government continuing its tradition of presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the Union Budget is a statement of the estimated expenditure of the government for a particular year. (ANI)

