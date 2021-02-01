Union Budget: Mega Investments Textile Parks scheme to be launched to create world-class infra

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): A scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme which will create world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable global champions in exports, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday.



"A scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to PLI Scheme which will create world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable global champions in exports," said Sitharaman in the Parliament.

"Seven textile parks will be developed in the country. Emphasis will be laid on asset monetisation. More economic corridors will be built across the country to further augment road Infrastructure," she added.

Speaking about COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Finance Minister said, the Government has allocated Rs 35,000 crore towards vaccines for FY22 and is committed to more if required.

"Today India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that two more vaccines are also expected soon," she added.

"India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today," she said.

In Part A of Budget 2021, the Union Finance Minister laid out a vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to strengthen the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers' income, strong infrastructure, women's empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all, and inclusive development.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.

The budget for health and well being would be around Rs 2 lakh crore.

"Investment on health infra in Budget 2021 has increased substantially. Three areas - preventive health, curative health and well-being to be strengthened," said Sitharaman. (ANI)