Union Cabinet approves MoU with Finland in tourism

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Finland for strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector.

The MoU seeks to establish the basis for a cooperative relationship to encourage and promote successful bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, sharing data, knowledge, expertise in the field of tourism.

The two countries will also be sharing experiences in making policies, regulation and standards in planning, implementation and development of tourism policy.It also aims at "facilitating the identification and expansion of joint projects, pilots and partnerships between companies and organisations through visits, meetings, workshops, co-creation sessions and site evaluations", an official release said.India and Finland will also be exchanging best practices through workshops and study visits for experts of the two countries on cooperation."India and Finland have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two parties now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship have signed an MoU between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government for Finland for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism," the government said.It further said that Finland is one of the emerging inbound source market for India. "In 2018, 21,239 Finnish tourists visited India. The signing of MoU with Finland will be instrumental in increasing arrival from this source market," it said.The meeting of the Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. (ANI)