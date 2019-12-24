Union Cabinet approves updation of NPR: Sources

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), sources said.

According to the sources, the NPR was discussed thoroughly at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"It will be an extensive exercise this time", they said.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the ministers to reach out to masses to highlight the plight of refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution.

The plan for the corporatisation of the Railways was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

