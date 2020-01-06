Union Cabinet expansion likely to take place after Makar Sankranti: Sources

New Delhi [India], 6 Jan (ANI): The cabinet expansion of the second term of the Narendra Modi government is likely to take place after Makar Sankranti this month, according to sources.

As per the sources, the Union Council of Ministers' meetings will be held on January 7, 8, 13, 17 and 20, ahead of the upcoming budget session.



The meetings will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and work done by various ministries will be reviewed.

The ministries have been asked to make presentations on the same. The sources also said that strategies for the future will be formulated after a review of the works done by the ministries. (ANI)

