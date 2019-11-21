Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for removing difficulty in giving effect to provisions of J-K Reorganisation Act,2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the proposal that has been approved under Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 with regard to removing difficulty arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 with regard to section 3 of the Act.

"In 1947, the former State of Jammu and Kashmir had the following 14 districts - Kathua,Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Anantnag, Baramulla, Poonch, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Lehand Ladakh, Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and Tribal Territory," read a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday."By 2019, various state governments of Jammu and Kashmir had reorganized the areas of these 14 districts into 28 districts. The names of the new districts are as follows - Kupwara, Bandipur, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shupian, Kulgam, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtivar, Samba and Kargil," it added.Kargil district, as per the release was carved out from the area of the then Leh and Ladakh district."Accordingly, the Leh district of the new Union Territory of Ladakh has been defined in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Removal of Difficulties) Second Order, 2019, issued by the President of India, to include the areas of the districts of Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and Tribal Territory of 1947, in addition to the remaining areas of Leh and Ladakh districts of 1947, after carving out the Kargil District," the release stated. (ANI)