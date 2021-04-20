Union Cabinet okays Bangalore metro rail project expansion

"The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Bangalore metro rail project's phase 2A from Central Silk Board junction to K.R. Puram and phase 2B from K.R. Puram to the international airport via Hebbal junction," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the second phase of the Bangalore Metro rail project, measuring 58 km at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the project expansion would provide additional public transport infrastructure.

"The metro rail project will streamline the urban transportation system in the southern city, which is stressed due to rapid growth, increase in number of private vehicles and heavy construction activity," he said.

The project expansion involves integration with other urban transport system by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Central and state government, operates first phase of the project, spanning 48 km from east to west and north to south, ferrying over 2 lakh commuters.

As a popular transport mode for its punctual, efficient and clean service in air-conditioned coaches, the metro service will cover an additional 75 km across the city when the project's second phase is completed by 2020-25.

