Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe Building here.

This will be followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

This is the first Union Cabinet meeting after the government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The last cabinet meeting was held on August 5.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a three-nation visit to France-UAE-Bahrain also returned to New Delhi today. (ANI)

