Union Climate Minister feels the 'heat' in Goa

Panaji, Nov 20 (IANS) The hot and humid weather of Goa seemed to overwhelm Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment & Forests and Climate Change, who was here to attend the inauguration of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

An uncomfortable Supriyo, wearing a tan coloured suit, said if he were given a magic wand he would make the weather a little cooler.

"I have only one wish. If I were given a magic wand, I would have changed the climate into something cooler. Tuxedos and black suits in this heat are one of the taxing things," Supriyo said.

Though the inaugural function was held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, here, the humidity was at 58 per cent and the temperature 33 degree Celsius in the city. Supriyo said it was the music that drove him into politics and recalled his journey to Mumbai from Kolkata. "I didn't do politics to get into politics. My music got me into politics. It's a nostalgic feeling for me, leaving a bank in Kolkata, taking the Gitanjali and coming to Mumbai," Supriyo said. maya/dpb/pcj