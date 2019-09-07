Union Environment Minister Javadekar meets Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.



Issues of illegal mining, satellite mapping of rivers in forest land, and forest land for development activities in the state were discussed in the meeting.

"Various topics were discussed with Union Minister of Forests and Environment Prakash Javdekar. Satellite mapping of rivers in forest lands will be done to curb illegal mining. The state will get the right to transfer of one-hectare forest land for development work," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

