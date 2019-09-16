Union govt to offer training to MNAREGA workers

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union government is all set to provide training to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers to upgrade their skills and equip them for better employment opportunities.

According to sources, a roadmap to provide a 45-day training to the MGNREGA workers have been finalised and would soon be implemented. They will also be provided with a daily allowance during the training period.



The workers would be given the training to improve their skills so that they could get employment.

The date of its implementation has not yet been decided, however, the government is all set to implement it at the earliest.

Sources also added that the project can be first implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and northeastern region as a pilot program and could be later taken to other states.

The government is also preparing an online data of the workers to avoid discrepancies in the MGNREGA scheme. (ANI)