Union Health Minister Gets PhD from Bhavnagar University

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was awarded with a PhD degree from Bhavnagar University in Gujarat on Tuesday. The Maharaja Krishnakumar Singh Ji Bhavnagar university conferred him PhD degree on the 'Role of Gram Vidyapith in community development and future challenge'.

He commenced his PhD education on December 18, 2017 and completed on October 01, 2021.

The minister is learnt to have appeared for viva on October 1 at the university.

The Bhavnagar university in a tweet said, "We are happy to announce that our student and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has got PhD on a 'Role of Gram Vidyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges'. The university said further that we are hopeful that his mastery over the subject will benefit the rural higher education."

The minister tagged the university in his tweet and said: "I thank the university, my guide and everyone who supported me in my research journey. This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life."

The Union Health Minister Mandaviya also holds the charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry.

