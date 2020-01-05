Union Health Secy seeks action taken report from all states on ban of e-cigarettes

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has asked for an action taken report from all state Chief Secretaries, DGPs and DIGs regarding the number of cases registered, stocks seized and number of traders who have deposited list of e-cigarettes in nearest police stations under various provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

It may be noted that the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import and Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 was notified in the official gazette on December 5 last year. It also has the provision of jail term with a maximum of upto three years and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for habitual offenders.Sudan has requested all the concerned officials to issue necessary instructions for effective implementation of the Act and also to request to undertake a month-long drive with the participation of police and other concerned departments.In the letter, Sudan has discussed that sub-inspector of police as the authorised officer has been made responsible for the implementation of the provisions of the Act in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."The owner or occupier of the place with respect to the existing stock of electronic cigarettes shall, suo motto, prepare a list of such stock of electronic cigarettes in his possession and without necessary delay submit the stock as specified in the list to the nearest office of the authorised officer," read the letter.The authorised officer to whom any stock of electronic cigarettes is forwarded under clause (a) of Section 5 shall, with all convenient despatch, take such measure as may be necessary for the disposal according to the law for the time being in force, the letter stated adding that the sufficient time has been given to stock owners from September 18 and the authorised officers may be directed to proceed as per the provisions of the Act."Hence, I look forward to your support in implementing in the Act and would appreciate, in an Action Taken Report is sent to the ministry," Sudan said in the letter. (ANI)