Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets one year extension

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday granted one year extension to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who was set to retire this month.

This will curtail the hopes of many IAS officers aspiring to take one of the most prominent positions in the government.

According to a notification from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM 84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home of one year beyond the present tenure ie. 22.08.2021, in relaxation of FR 36(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958."