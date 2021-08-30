Union Minister Ajay Bhatt terms AAP's Tiranga Yatra as drama

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister Ajay Bhatt has termed Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Tiranga Yatra as "drama" and said that soon people will come to know the truth.



Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said: "AAP has to do something as the elections are around the corner. When BJP was founded, there were a few members in the party and now it is the largest party in the world. BJP's motto is Nation First."

Referring to AAP, the Union Minister said, "They are doing drama and copying other parties but everyone will know the truth once the curtain will fall."

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP will take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in Ayodhya, and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Reacting to Congress' plan to hold press conferences across India over the Centre's National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), Bhatt said that the Opposition's mental state has deteriorated.

"From the day Modi ji became the prime minister, he has been working for the people and Congress is raising questions on everything. They questioned the surgical strikes and scrapping of Article 370."

"The opposition did not have the courage to argue and talk inside the Parliament. They are just spreading confusion and defaming the government. The people know that the PM Narendra Modi-led government is working towards taking the country to heights," he added.

The Congress is planning to hold press conferences across India over the Centre's National Monetization Pipeline. The press conferences will take place between August 31 and September 3.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. (ANI)

