Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleans area after his public meeting in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Shortly after addressing a public meeting in Hamirpur district, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday suddenly started cleaning the area.



Thakur was in the Sujanpur area of Hamirpur district where he was addressing a youth conference on the issues of nation-building and clean India.

Thakur, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports, through the stage only had requested the participants there during his speech to make sure that they carry those empty water bottles with themselves and dispose it off in a proper dustbin.

But after the program when he realised that the participants have left the bottle there only under the chairs, he took started cleaning the area without saying anything to anyone.

As the Minister started picking up the bottles, show organisers and Yuva BJP volunteers, who were present there, also joined him.

Thakur's Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava is organising a nationwide Clean India programme from October 1 to October 31.

"I, on the behalf of Youth programmes and Sports department, have pledged to collect 75 lakh kg of plastic waste and garbage from October 1 to October 31. We will try our best to collect 75 lakh kg of plastic from every corner of the country in this one month," said Thakur. (ANI)

