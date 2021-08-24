Union Minister Ashwatha Narayana interacts with litterateurs in Kalaburgi

Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Higher Education, C.N.Ashwatha on Tuesday interacted with litterateurs and emphasised the advantages of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in Kalaburgi on Tuesday.



Interacting with litterateurs and writers on NEP-2020 during his one-day official visit here, he stated that, "The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implemented by the government paves way for administrative decentralisation in addition to providing greater autonomy to educational institutions."

He added, "The purpose of autonomy and decentralization is to prepare students to become globally competitive. The policy will not be a threat to any of our national languages including Kannada."

The minister informed that "The policy provides scope for faculty to enhance their abilities. This facilitates skill development in students along with providing theoretical knowledge. The policy has the outlook of creating well-rounded personalities among students."

During the meeting, the litterateurs submitted a memorandum urging the minister to fulfil a few of their demands. (ANI)

