Union Minister assures of help to bring back Hyderabad youth from Pakistan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the matter of a missing youth from Hyderabad being caught in Pakistan has been brought to the notice of the government and efforts will be made to bring him back to India.



"The matter has come to the knowledge of the govt of India only now. We have spoken to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi and Indian embassy in Pakistan", the Minister told ANI.

"The matter has come to the knowledge of the govt of India only now. We have spoken to the Pakistan Embassy situated in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Pakistan. Furthermore, Our External Affairs Ministry is in constant contact with that in Pakistan," Reddy added.

Two Indians, including one from Hyderabad, who was missing since 2017, has been caught in Pakistan.

On November 19, Waindham's father had said that his son has been captured by authorities in Pakistan.

"I saw in news that he has been caught by Pakistan authorities. We immediately alerted the state and central governments and the process for his release has been started. I hope that Prashanth would return soon," he had told ANI. (ANI)

