Union Minister attends 11th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue

New Delhi [India] August 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the Indian Delegation in the 11th round of Ministerial UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), held on Thursday virtually through video conferencing.



The UK delegation was led by Chancellor of Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, the Finance Ministry informed.

This was the first session of the eleventh EFD while Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian also attended the meeting besides other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, the tweet added.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy close bilateral relations in diverse areas. India-UK economic ties are important as together they are two of the world's top seven economies with a combined GDP of over USD 5 trillion. India-UK trade has more than doubled since the first EFD in 2007, with bilateral investment supporting over half a million jobs across both countries, a statement released earlier by the Finance Ministry informed. (ANI)

