Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian High Commissioner to India, discusses cooperation in education sector

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell in the national capital.



Both discussed opportunities to work together and strengthening the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to meet Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr. Barry O'Farrell in my office today. We explored opportunities to work together and further strengthen the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. @AusHCIndia @barryofarrell. The NEP 2020 presents a large canvas to both India and Australia to bolster cooperation in the areas of cutting-edge research, online education, vocational training, skill development, student exchanges and in updating curriculum and pedagogy in school education," Pradhan informed in a series of tweets. (ANI)