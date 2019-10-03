Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste plays 'Agastya Muni' in Ramlila

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday enraptured audiences by playing the role of Agastya Muni at the 'Luv Kush Ramlila' at Lal Quila Maidan here.

In Hindu epic Ramayana, Agastya Muni meets Lord Rama during his exile and teaches him many things about Kingship. He also gave him various weapons including a powerful bow and arrow.



Donning a saffron robe and Rudraksha beads bracelet and mala, the BJP minister delivered with aplomb a performance peppered with well-prepared dialogues, which kept the audience hooked.

Ahead of the nine days of Dusshera, a dramatic folk play Ramlila is being organised across India to show the story of Ramayana. (ANI)

