Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and newly-elected Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol visited the Smriti Mandir of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquater on Wednesday.



The leaders to see the samadhi of first Sarsanghchalak K B Hedgewar.

Former President of India, Dr Pranab Mukherjee visited the Nagpur office of RSS in June 2018. Mukherjee was invited as the chief guest of the Tritiya Varsh Varg's (cadres training program). The program is held every year as a custom of recognising those who contributed to the nation.

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (ANI)

