Union Minister Javadekar tests positive for Covid

In a tweet, Javadekar, who also holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: "I have tested Covid positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested."

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Congress national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, he said: "I have tested positive for Covid-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions."

India has recorded more than two lakh cases for second consecutive day on Friday.

Expressing concern over the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet in Hindi said: "Dear countrymen, this is a time of great crisis for all of us. All our close relatives, family members, people around us are getting hit by the Covid epidemic. I request to all to wear face mask and follow all instructions related to Covid safety. We have to win this war together with caution and compassion."

Priyanka Gandhi herself is in home isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive.

Besides Javadekar, several Ministers and Chief Ministers too have tested positive for Covid.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive on Friday - the second time in eight months.

On April 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive, and his predecessor and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive on the same day.

Delhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot tested positive for Covid-19 on April 14.

On April 11, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal Assembly elections.

On April 7, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and appealed all the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too has tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8. Even former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy also tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on April 7 said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Senior DMK leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has also tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3.

