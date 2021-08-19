Union Minister Kishan Reddy launches yatra in Telangana

BJP state President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national Vice President D.K. Aruna, P. Sudhakar Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and other senior leaders accorded warm welcome to Kishan Reddy on his arrival from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The minister started his three-day yatra at Nallabandagudem near Kodad in Suryapet district to propagate the Central government's schemes among people.

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday launched his Praja Ashirvad Yatra in Telangana.

Since this is Kishan Reddy's first visit to his home state after his elevation to Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, the BJP leaders made elaborate arrangements for a grand welcome.

Reddy has not visited the state since the reshuffle as he was busy with the Parliament session and reviews on culture and tourism.

After visiting Tirumala temple and Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and offering special prayers, Kishan Reddy arrived in Telangana to launch his yatra.

The Union Minister will reach Hyderabad via Suryapet, Torrur, Wardhanpet, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Pembarthi, Alair, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, and Ghatkesar.

The yatra will cover 305 kilometers across eight Parliamentary and 17 Assembly constituencies.

Through this yatra, the BJP leader will also propagate party's vision on Telangana's development if it comes to power. The saffron party leaders expect that the yatra would help strengthen the party in the state.

Kishan Reddy, one of the four Lok Sabha MPs of BJP from Telangana, represents Secunderabad constituency in the state capital.

