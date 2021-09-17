Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar lays foundation of new building of private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new building of a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad to enhance the medical resources in the district.



The Fortis Escorts Hospital in Faridabad is setting up a new building to add 60 more beds for the treatment of patients taking the total number of beds in the hospital from 210 to 270.

"The hospital is increasing the number of beds and medical resources to ensure that all patients in Faridabad and nearby regions have access to quality care, emergency and trauma services, super-specialities, and sophisticated state-of-the-art curative technology. Construction of the new building will be completed within a year. In addition to 60 new beds, the hospital will also be building a state-of-the-art operation theatre and ICU. The objective is to ensure a higher level of clinical care across all specialities - Cardiology, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Urology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, and others - is provided to the residents of Faridabad and nearby regions so that they do not have to travel to other regions," the hospital said in a statement.

MoS Heavy Industries and Power Krishan Pal Gurjar said: "I represent the Faridabad constituency, and I am very proud to see the healthcare infrastructure of the region receive such an immense boost. It is imperative for hospitals today to review and upscale healthcare infrastructure to ensure the best patient outcomes. I congratulate Fortis Escorts, Faridabad for taking active steps in this direction which will be beneficial for all the citizens of NCR and nearby states. These efforts are essential to reduce the disease burden among citizens, through right diagnosis, timely treatment, critical care and enabling maximum patient recoveries."

"As a leading healthcare provider, it is our effort to ensure that we are well-equipped to meet the healthcare requirements of the communities we serve, in terms of medical programs, latest medical technology and equipment, infrastructure and clinical talent. Faridabad has always been very special for us, as one of our earliest hospitals, which is known for providing the best possible patient care at affordable costs. This is why we have laid the foundation for our expansion project at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, it marks our commitment to continue delivering the best in healthcare across all specialties," GCOO of Fortis Healthcare Anil Vinayak said. (ANI)

