Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates floating jetty at Old Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 30 (ANI): On the occasion of Goa's statehood day, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, virtually inaugurated the second floating jetty at Old Goa on Sunday.



During the event, Mandaviya expressed hope that the floating jetty at Old Goa will prove to be a game-changer for the tourism sector of Goa. He also announced connectivity between Panaji and Old Goa via ferry and cruise services.

Lauding the work done by the Government of Goa in making the tourism sector a growth engine of the state, the minister said, "The jetty will offer safe, hassle-free transportation to the tourists".

The government of India had approved the setting up of two concrete floating jetties on River Mondovi (NW-68) to connect Old Goa and Panaji. This is the second floating jetty constructed on River Mondovi (NW-68).

The first jetty, located at Captain of Ports Panaji, was also inaugurated by Mandaviya on February 21, 2020.

The concrete floating jetties are not only cheaper, but are also quicker to build and install, and easier to use. With up to 50 years of designed life, these floating structures do not need CRZ clearances, and their size can easily be adjusted according to requirements.

Extending wishes to the people of Goa on its statehood day, the Union Minister asserted that the Centre and the state government are committed to the development of the state. He also said that Murmugaon Port has contributed significantly to Goa's development. (ANI)

