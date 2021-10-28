Union Minister Narayan Rane launches awareness programme for promoting entrepreneurship

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane on Wednesday launched 'SAMBHAV' a national level awareness programme for promoting entrepreneurship leading to the economic development of the country.



As per an official statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Rane emphasized that new products and services created by budding entrepreneurs can give a cascading effect, for stimulating related businesses or sectors.

"Our aim is to create more business so that we can provide more jobs. MSME's contribution to GDP is around 30 per cent," he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Secretary MSME BB Swain. Speaking on the occasion, Verma stressed upon enhancing the GDP contribution from present 30 per cent to 50 per cent, and employment generation in MSME sector from 11 crore to 15 crore. He expressed hope that India will be the top economy of the world in future.

The mass outreach program will be a one-month long initiative under the Ministry of MSME in which students from different colleges/ITIs from all parts of the country will be encouraged by 130 field offices of the Ministry to take up entrepreneurship. During the campaign, the college students will be made aware of the various schemes being implemented by the Ministry of MSME through audio/video film presentations.

Awareness programs will be conducted in more than 1,300 colleges across the country in which 1,50,000 students are expected to participate. (ANI)

