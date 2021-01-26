Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greets countrymen on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari greeted the countrymen on Republic Day by unfurling the National Flag at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.



"Heartiest congratulations to all the people of the nation on Republic Day," said Gadkari in a tweet.

The country celebrated the 72nd Republic Day and the Union Cabinet Ministers extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though India gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws, which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. (ANI)

