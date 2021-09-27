Union Minister Piyush Goyal announces setting up of Weaver Services and Design Resource Centre in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)[India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the setting up of Weaver Services and Design Resource Centre in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.



"We have decided that a full-fledged Weaver Service Centre and Design Resource Centre would be set up in Kullu. Facilitated by the state government, the initiative will be started by the combined efforts of the centre and the state," said the Union Minister.

Goyal announced the setting up of Weaver Services and Design Resource Center while speaking at an interaction programme with handicrafts and handloom artisans organized under 'Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan' in Kullu, informed the Ministry of Textiles in a release.

The Minister also mentioned that Himachal Pradesh had an immense potential for handicrafts. Skill up-gradation of artisans, modern equipment and training would be imparted to prepare qualitative new designs in the Weavers Service Center.

Goyal also remarked that he witnessed a display of pure art and each product is very beautiful and the hands that have manufactured these products are really precious, read the release. (ANI)

