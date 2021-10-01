Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India's Pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020

The inaugural began with the sounds of the Conch (Shankh) by Nathu Lal Solanki family on the steps of the India Pavilion heralding an auspicious beginning.Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be sharing his remarks at the launch of the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo."At about 8:10 PM, I will be sharing my remarks at the launch of the breathtaking India Pavilion at #Expo2020Dubai. The theme of our pavilion is 'Openness, Opportunity, Growth' - principles to which India is committed to. It highlights India's diversity and investment potential," PM Modi tweeted.In a subsequent tweet, PM Modi called on people to visit the Indian Pavilion to explore the avenues of economic and cultural cooperation."I call upon all those at the #Expo2020Dubai to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to our nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation," he said.Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Goyal on Friday said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition."UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India," said Goyal.Goyal on Friday said Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential. (ANI)