Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in G20 Sherpas' meeting

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and India's G-20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal participated in the two-day long G20 Sherpas' meeting on September 15-16 in virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

"This was the first G20 meeting attended by Piyush Goyal since his appointment as India's G20 Sherpa. The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo, Italy's G20 Sherpa, who welcomed Piyush Goyal to the G-20 family," the statement added.

"The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and exchange views on the Draft Rome Declaration, which would be adopted by G-20 Leaders at the Rome Summit on October 30-31, 2021," it added.

The main themes of the Declaration were health and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development, environment, climate and energy, gender equality, education, labour, employment, tourism, culture and digital economy.

The Sherpa thanked Italy for its leadership of the G-20 this year and for its efforts at drafting a strong document for the Leaders covering a wide range of themes. Highlighting India's progress on each of these issues, he conveyed that New Delhi would play a constructive role in negotiating a meaningful and balanced statement for the leaders. (ANI)

