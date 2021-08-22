Union minister Prahlad Patel launches indigenous products made by women's group in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 22(ANI): Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel on Saturday launched indigenous products manufactured by women's group in Imphal.



These products were made at the Incubation Lab project of Manipur Food Industries Corporation Limited (MFICL).

Minister in Manipur Government, Biswajit Thongam, Vice-Chairman of Manipur Food Industries Corporation Ltd, Sarat Kumar along with Officers including Joint Secretary, Secretary, Chief Engineer, and MD of MICL were also present at the programme.

The Minister said, "There is always a demand for products made by women groups of Northeast. There is a need to make the products of international standard as there is a high demand of these in the country and abroad. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is committed to providing all assistance to promote indigenous products and improve their quality."

Prahlad Patel also visited Nambol town and inspected the Jal Jeevan Mission site. (ANI)

