Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for joining anti-CAA protests

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed Congress for raising objections over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that Secularism is not the nature of the Congress party.



"Congress could not stand Ayodhya Judgement. They did not think that 70 years old issue would suddenly be sorted. They could not handle it and started with the CAA protest. India is not secular because of Congress. Secularism is not their nature and blood," he said while addressing the media in Bengaluru.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

The Union Minister also accused the Congress party of not doing enough for the upliftment of the Muslim community in the society saying, "Muslims are lagging because of poverty, lack of education and other things just because of the Congress. Because of the useless, coward Congress, this is what has happened." (ANI)

