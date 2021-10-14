Union Minister R K Singh chairs review meeting on power issues in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Power & New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting on power issues in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Minister is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory as part of the Central Government's Public Outreach Initiative.

Singh mentioned during the meeting that the Central government is committed to improving the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the place is high on the agenda of the Prime Minister.

He said, "A lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall efficiency of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Central Government has a target to provide electricity connection to every household in the Union Territory."

Principal Secretary Power, Rohit Kansal gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation about the challenges and achievements of the power department on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta and other senior officers of the Union Power Ministry and Union Territory government.(ANI)