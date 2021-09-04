Union Minister RK Singh reviews thermal power plants

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday held an extensive review meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and the power PSUs.



Taking a detailed and comprehensive review of the coal stock position at individual thermal power plants (TPPs), he directed the officials to work in a coordinated manner to streamline the stock and supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand, a release by the Ministry of Power informed.

Singh reviewed the day-wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid state wise, the coal stocks' status, and the Hydro Power generation.

He went into reasons for shortfalls in power generation, across power generation units.

The minister also asked the power secretary to look at the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks.

"Singh desired the power ministry to hold a separate review for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. He also wanted ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants," the release added.

The minister pointed out that rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and is encouraging. He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints. (ANI)

