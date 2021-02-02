Union Minister says Budget in tune with India's post-Covid vision

In a statement, the Minister said: "Even though it is an economic document, the spirit of the Budget presented on Monday goes beyond the realms of economics to lay down the roadmap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India which is destined to emerge as a frontline member in the community of world nations."

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget for 2021-22, saying that it is in tune with India's post-Covid vision.

Singh, who is also Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said: "The Budget has silenced all the critics and left them to attack the government only for the sake of criticism."

The Minister said that instead of putting "extra burden or liability" on the common man, as was being speculated by several commentators, the Budget has actually come as a relief for a nation struggling with the constraints of the Covid pandemic.

Talking about the priorities laid down by the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, "The priorities laid down in the Budget will also set the tone for other countries of the world to follow."

Citing examples, Singh said that high priority to the health sector is not only unprecedented but will also give India the self-confidence of being on its own and walking ahead of others by venturing into great initiatives like Covid-19 vaccine for a nation led by a government that realises the value of physical well-being, preventive health care and wellness.

The Minister stated that the Budget has brought cheer to every section of society.

"On one hand, for the youngsters, while the tax holiday for the start-ups has been extended by one year, on the other hand for the senior citizens, filing of the income tax returns has been exempted for pensioners above the age of 75 years," he said.

Pointing to the proposed gas pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir and a University for Ladakh, he said, "It indicates Prime Minister's concern for the two youngest Union Territories of India."

The Minister also acknowledged the relief provided to the tea garden workers of Assam and West Bengal.

