Union Minister Smriti Irani highlights PM Modi's vision of empowering women across all levels

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday outlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Women-led Development and measures undertaken by the Indian government to foster women's empowerment across all levels.



During the Annual Session on 'Strengthening Resilience Expanding Prosperity', the Union Minister said that there is the highest number of female politicians in Panchayat in the country.

"In India, we have the highest number of female politicians in the offices of Panchayat, which is a rural government structure, in urban local bodies. We see sustainable development goals when we measure the participation of men and women, the performance of the women is better. This is the direction we should move ahead," Irani said.

She added, "we need to ensure that we can help enhance their (women's) capacities to serve. Women have been many a time spoken about for the perspective of needing aid, but I think they need facilitation of more opportunities to learn best practices across the world."

The Minister further highlighted the Prime Minister's scheme and said: "During the pandemic, we had over 6 million female workforces as doctors, medical health professionals, who led the charge in facing and fighting the pandemic. We have seen a consistent effort by the government to ensure that the basic needs of women being the building of toilets where the Prime Minister flagship programme Swachh Bharat Mission ensuring hygiene, National Education Policy (NEP) which is now found a change after three decades, we also have the PM for the first time institutionalise menstrual hygiene administrative protocol for women in our country."

She added, "It has been my consistent privilege to have worked for a Prime Minister who has focused on prioritizing women representation at all levels in every department in government"

"We are proud that our girls are not only leading in the medal tally at the #Olympics but also heading our space missions," the Union Minister said further while interacting with Rich Verma, the former US Ambassador to India. (ANI)

