Union minister Som Prakash hospitalised with Covid pneumonia

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after suffering from Covid pneumonia and is presently on oxygen support, hospital sources said on Saturday.
Som Prakash has Covid pneumonia with significant lung involvement and raised biomarkers, said a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital.
"He is on oxygen support and is being managed medically as per the guidelines. He is being monitored closely in the ICU and the next few days would determine the trajectory of his stabilisation," the statement added.
