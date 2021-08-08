Union Minister Tomar faces angry people in flood hit areas of Sheopur district in MP

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A day after locals of Sheopur district staged a demonstration and anger in front of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who had visited the flood-affected areas, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police were transferred until further orders.



As per the state government's notification, Sheopur district collector Rakesh Srivastava has been shifted as the deputy secretary in the state secretariat, while Shivam Verma, who is currently serving as commissioner of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation has been appointed as the collector of Sheopur.

In a separate order, the state government also transferred Sampat Upadhyaya as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the state police headquarters, while Anurag Sujania, who is currently AIG, Gwalior, has been transferred as Sheopurs SP.

In the past few days, heavy rains in Sheopur and other districts of Madhya Pradesh have led to a flood-like situation. On Saturday, while Union Agriculture MinisterTomer was visiting Sheopur city, which is part of his Lok Sabha constituency Morena, locals staged a protest alleging inadequate relief measures.

Speaking to the media after the visit, the Minister said assuring people that BJP and the state government are carrying out the relief measures and standing by them.

"Regions like Gwalior and Chambal are affected due to floods. I've met people and authorities. We're trying out best to help them by providing food&clean water first. I want to tell the people that govt, state govt and BJP are standing with them," said Tomar. (ANI)

