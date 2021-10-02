Union Ministers, other political leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Paying homage to the father of nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Gandhi's ideas of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj will continue to inspire the countrymen for a long time."The great life of Mahatma Gandhi was like a continuous national sacrifice, which inspired the whole world to walk on the path of peace and non-violence. Gandhiji's ideas of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj will continue to inspire the countrymen for a long time. Tribute to him on Gandhi Jayanti," Shah tweeted.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India's freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to 'Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta' on his jayanti."Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and wished all the countrymen on the occasion.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid homage saying, "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary, who showed the way of life with the principles of truth and non-violence. His teachings, thoughts and determination towards social harmony is an inspiration for all of us."Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat."Only one Satyagrahi is enough for victory. Humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said Mahatma Gandhi's life is a message which inspires us to work for the betterment of every human being in the world with the spirit of welfare. Only by imbibing their ideals can we realize the vision of a self-reliant and self-reliant India.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi show the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to the entire global society."Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule.This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)