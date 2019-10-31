Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman participate in events to mark National Unity Day at Delhi, Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday participated in events to mark the National Unity Day at New Delhi and Chennai respectively.



Union Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off 'Run For Unity', on the occasion to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a walkathon and made her way through a waterlogged street in Shenoy Nagar in Chennai.

The 'Run for Unity' event is organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions.

Since 2014, October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day. (ANI)

