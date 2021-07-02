Union Ministers to help steer BJP's strategy, preparations in poll-bound states

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): With assembly polls to crucial states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand due early next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked the ministers to prepare strategy for boosting the party's prospects.



Highly placed sources said at least 10 union ministers have been involved in the task and each of them has ten to fifteen members of parliament in the team to step up the party's preparations. There are separate teams for poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

These ministers will strategise and assess the overall performance in poll-bound states where the party is in power. BJP is in power in four of five poll-bound states. The teams will also look at challenges before the party in Punjab.

Members of the team will collate ground reports and focus on the status of implementation of central schemes in the states allocated to them.

Sources stated that a detailed description regarding work to be done has been given to ministers heading the groups.

The teams have been asked to ensure that the poor get the benefit from government schemes under its objective of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', a source said. (ANI)