Union Ministers to visit J-K as part of outreach programme

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): As part of the Centre's special public outreach programme, a delegation of Union Ministers will shortly be visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation will interact with the people during the visit to different districts and educate the people under various themes including rapid development after the President's Rule from June 2018 and now after the re-organisation of J-K in August.



Under the public outreach programme, the Union Ministers will visit different districts with the objective of disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of erstwhile state. (ANI)

