Union MoS Defence Shripad Naik discharged a month after road accident

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Shivanand Bandodkar, dean of the Goa Medical College, the state's apex health facility, said that Naik's wounds had healed well and he may be in a position to attend the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to reconvene after the ongoing break, in March.

Panaji, Feb 24 (IANS) More than a month after he was hospitalised with serious injuries following a road accident in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday was discharged from a top government hospital.

"He has healed well. His thigh bone fracture is also healing. He needs rest, which he can take at home," Bandodkar told reporters at the time of the Union Minister's discharge.

"We will conduct an x-ray sitting again and after examining his condition, we will consider permitting him (to attend Parliament). Considering his health, he may be able to attend it, but we will be able to say only after examination of his x-ray then," the top medical official said.

Naik was travelling by car along with his wife and an aide in the north Kannada district as part of a private visit when his car overturned near Yallapura on January 12. His wife and an aide died from injuries received during the accident.

Speaking to reporters while escorting Naik out of the hospital, the Union Minister's son Siddesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for their assistance.

"Everyone has helped us a lot. I want to thank the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, other Union Ministers and party officials, Chief Minister and Health Minister and all party workers, because of whose support and blessings we were able to overcome this phase," Siddhesh Naik said.

--IANS

maya/ash