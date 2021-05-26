UNIQLO commits Rs 220 mn for India COVID-19 relief funds

Through GiveIndia, funds will be utilised for the immediate provision of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in critical states, as well as cash relief for families of deceased.

It will donate Rs 100 million to non-profit organisations GiveIndia and the Akshaya Patra Foundation. It also plans to provide more than 600,000 UNIQLO AIRism masks to frontline workers.

Funds to the Akshaya Patra Foundation will be used to provide cooked meals and dry ration supplies to low-income daily wage workers who are impacted by the surge of COVID-19.

Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing, said: "Fast Retailing is committed to helping the people of India, especially at this critical time. This is an emergency that requires global solidarity, and we hope that our contribution will support the immediate needs of those on the ground and help put the country on track to recovery. Our thoughts are with the people affected and the medical professionals working to provide care during these difficult times."

Tomohiko Sei, CEO of UNIQLO India, said: "UNIQLO was welcomed into the Indian community 19 months ago and as a global company we are glad to be able to contribute in this challenging time. Over the past few weeks, we have seen how the community has come together to help one another and together we shall overcome these adversities."

