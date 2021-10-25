Unitech probe: Delhi Police carries out raids at 37 locations

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has conducted search and seizure operations at thirty-seven different locations in the national capital and neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan, in connection with a probe into Unitech Ltd owners, Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

According to the police, 37 teams of the Crime Branch conducted search and seizure operations at residences of Unitech Ltd owners and their employees.

Also, search and seizure have been conducted at the residences of former Superintendent of Tihar Jail No 7, former Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendents, Head Warders, Warders and Contractual Staff of Tihar Jail, police added.

Evidence in the form of mobile phones, documents, etc have been seized, they said. Further investigation is in progress.

Notably, as many as 32 Tihar Jail officials were found complicit with the former Unitech promoters who are accused of money laundering.

Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, who are in jail since August 2017, are accused of siphoning off home buyers' money.

In October 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the two brothers to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry by December 31, 2017.

The case pertains to a criminal case filed initially after one complaint was lodged in 2015 which was followed by multiple complaints by 173 other home buyers of Unitech projects -- 'Wildflower County' and 'Anthea Project' -- located in Gurugram. Delhi police has claimed 67 FIRs have been filed in the matter.

